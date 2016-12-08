Trump's one-time policy adviser in Moscow for meetings
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 8, 2016
MOSCOW — Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti says an ex-foreign policy adviser of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is visiting Moscow to meet businessmen and politicians.
RIA Novosti on Thursday quoted Carter Page, one of Trump's foreign policy advisers during his election campaign, as saying that he has arrived in Moscow and will stay through Tuesday for talks with "influential businessmen and opinion leaders."
Page previously visited Moscow in July when he attended a graduation ceremony of a prestigious Moscow school. He insisted at that time, however, that he was visiting as a "private citizen."
Paged worked for Merrill Lynch in Moscow in the 2000s and says he has advised the Russian state natural gas monopoly Gazprom on major deals.
