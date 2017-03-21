Tillerson to skip NATO meeting for China, Russia talks

STUTTGART, Germany — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip high-level NATO talks in Brussels next month in favor of remaining in the U.S. for a visit by China’s president and then traveling to Moscow, the Reuters news agency reported.

Should Tillerson forgo attending NATO’s April 6-7 foreign ministers meeting it would be an unusual breach of precedent for America’s top diplomat. Skipping the talks in favor of meeting with rivals China and Russia also could fuel existing concerns among some allies that the administration’s desire for closer ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin could chip at NATO solidarity.

Reuters, citing unnamed sources, said NATO even offered to change the meeting dates to accommodate Tillerson, but that the State Department rejected the offer.

A State Department spokeswoman told Reuters that Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon would represent the United States at the NATO meeting.

The decision to bypass the NATO talks emerged on the same day FBI Director Jim Comey testified before a House Committee during which he said law enforcement was investigating potential ties between Moscow and Trump associates.

While Tillerson is expected to miss the April talks in Brussels, he will meet Wednesday with foreign ministers who are attending a meeting Wednesday in Washington of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also will be in attendance.

For NATO, the snub is likely to reinforce concerns about the commitment of U.S. President Donald Trump to the 28-nation military pact, which Trump has described as “obsolete.”

Since Trump’s election, he has given mixed signals about his view of NATO, saying on the one hand he is values the organization and on the other routinely denigrates some members as freeloaders who underinvest in defense at the cost of U.S. taxpayers.

On Saturday, Trump again raised the issue when he blasted Germany specifically, saying he wanted the U.S. to be directly paid for the “very expensive defense” American forces provide.

Such comments have strained relations between Washington and Berlin.

In late May, Trump is slated to attend NATO largest meeting of the year in Brussels, where heads of state will assemble to lay out future plans. Defense spending is expected to top the agenda.

