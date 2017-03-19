Thousands join pro-Europe rallies across Germany
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 19, 2017
BERLIN — Thousands of people have joined rallies across Germany and other European countries to show their support for the idea of a united Europe.
The weekly protests began last year as an attempt to counter growing nationalist sentiment on the continent, often expressed in opposition to the European Union.
Protesters in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne and dozens of other locations danced, sang and waved the EU flag - 12 stars on a blue background - during the rallies Sunday.
The protests are organized on social media by a group calling itself Pulse of Europe .
The group says it isn't tied to any particular political party.
