Theresa May to urge US-UK leadership on trip to meet Trump

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain and the United States should "lead together" in the world, as she travels to meet President Donald Trump in Washington.

May is due to meet Trump at the White House on Friday, the president's first face-to-face meeting with a world leader.

Her two-day trip begins Thursday with a speech to the Republicans' annual Congressional retreat in Philadelphia.

May plans to say that the trans-Atlantic relationship "made the modern world" and built the institutions that underpin the global order.

May's office says she'll link Britain's vote to leave the European Union with U.S. voters' election of the political outsider Trump. She will say "as you renew your nation just as we renew ours" there's an opportunity "to renew the special relationship for this new age."