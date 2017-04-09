Teen asylum-seeker ID'd as suspect in Norway explosive case

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway's security service says a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with an explosive device found near a busy subway station in Oslo and defused before it detonated.

Signe Aaling, chief prosecutor with the PST security service, said Sunday that the youth was detained on suspicion of handling explosives.

Security service head Benedicte Bjornland says it's unclear if the teen had plans to carry out an attack with the homemade device.

The youth was not identified, but Bjornland says intelligence agencies were aware of him.

Bjornland says he is an asylum-seeker from Russia who arrived in Norway in 2010.

Norway intelligence agency says the terror threat against Norway has been increased for "a two-month period."