Teen asylum-seeker ID'd as suspect in Norway explosive case
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 9, 2017
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway's security service says a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with an explosive device found near a busy subway station in Oslo and defused before it detonated.
Signe Aaling, chief prosecutor with the PST security service, said Sunday that the youth was detained on suspicion of handling explosives.
Security service head Benedicte Bjornland says it's unclear if the teen had plans to carry out an attack with the homemade device.
The youth was not identified, but Bjornland says intelligence agencies were aware of him.
Bjornland says he is an asylum-seeker from Russia who arrived in Norway in 2010.
Norway intelligence agency says the terror threat against Norway has been increased for "a two-month period."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US looking at possibility of Russian role in chemical attacks that led to Syria missile strikes
Blackwater founder held secret Seychelles meeting in apparent effort to establish Trump-Putin back channel
Senate confirms Trump pick Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court
Tillerson, Haley issue differing statements on future of Assad in Syria
Protester bites cop outside US military base on Okinawa
Pentagon implements 'C' and 'R' awards devices, removes 'V' from 2 awards