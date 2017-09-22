Syrian refugee in Estonia jailed for setting wife on fire
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 22, 2017
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — An Estonian court has sentenced a Syrian refugee guilty to 10 years in prison for setting his wife on fire.
The Baltic News Agency says a court in Tallinn ruled Friday that the 20-year-old Kovan Mohammad was guilty of grievous bodily harm when committing the crime on March 7.
BNS, the region's largest news agency, said an unnamed 22-year-old Syrian woman sustained burns on 70 percent of her body in a fire in their apartment in the Estonian capital, in March.
Estonian broadcaster ERR said the Syrian woman ended up in a coma, from which she awoke later in March.
The couple's child, who was also in the apartment at the time of the blaze, was unharmed. They arrived in Estonia as quota refugees from Greece in June 2016.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump offers flag-waving optimism in visit to Harvey's path
US troops deployed to Israel get a new barracks
Osprey makes maiden flight over Hokkaido during Northern Viper exercise
Trump calls for UN reform, but with more restrained tones
Deputies find alligator at flooded Texas home while responding to intruder call
N. Korea hails missile test as step toward ‘equilibrium’ with US