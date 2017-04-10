Symantec says CIA tools found across 16 countries
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 10, 2017
LONDON — Computer security company Symantec says the CIA's cyberespionage toolkit made public by WikiLeaks has been linked to 40 spying operations in 16 countries, an early public assessment of the intelligence agency's global hacking operations.
In a blog post published Monday , the California-based Symantec Corp. said the tools in WikiLeaks' recent releases have been linked to the electronic infiltration of international, financial, energy and aerospace organizations across the world.
The word "CIA" was mentioned nowhere in Symantec's post, but WikiLeaks says the tools were taken from the heart of the CIA and the U.S. government has all but publicly accepted the embarrassing claim.
In television interview that followed WikiLeaks' release, President Donald Trump said : "I just want people to know the CIA was hacked, and a lot of things taken."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Tillerson, Haley issue differing statements on future of Assad in Syria
ISIS 'massacred' scores of civilians escaping Mosul, Iraqi officials say
Korean War KIA finally laid to rest in Massachusetts hometown
Nearly 300 died in Mosul airstrike, making it one of deadliest attacks on civilians in recent memory
Experts call for creation of 'red teams' to challenge climate science
New museum in nation's capital provides unique insights into military, black history