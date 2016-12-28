Switzerland: Army deploys helicopters to fight forest fires
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 28, 2016
GENEVA — The Swiss army has deployed five Super-Puma helicopters to help fight forest fires in the south of the country.
The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the military helicopters are supporting civilian firefighters.
Spokesman Roman Ruegg of the cantonal police said authorities were succeeding in getting the blaze under control.
The fires near Misox and Leventina started late Tuesday in mountainous terrain and strong, warm winds — known as foehn — have hampered fire-fighting efforts.
Swiss aviation authorities have banned other aircraft from flying over the affected areas for security reasons.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Senator: Exploding e-cigarette recalls need to be considered
Aboard Charles de Gaulle, French and US sailors toast ‘l’interopérabilité’
Why a US president needs a 'White House on wings'
Obama bans oil drilling in large areas of Atlantic, Arctic oceans
Fake Navy SEAL gets 3 years in prison for defrauding charity
Satellite images highlight potential problems with Russia's lone aircraft carrier