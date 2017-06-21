Sweden summons Russia after Baltic Sea air incident
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 21, 2017
STOCKHOLM — Sweden on Wednesday summoned Russia's ambassador in the country after a Russian fighter jet flew close to a Swedish reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Gunnar Vrang told The Associated Press the meeting that "will take place in the near future" will discuss among other things the incident described by Sweden's Armed Forces.
Sweden's top military authority said a Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter flew on Monday close to a Swedish Gulfstream reconnaissance plane, adding the distance between them "was very short."
Sweden's Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist called the Russian action "unacceptable" and "unprofessional." He said "the risk of serious incidents increases significantly" with such moves.
The episode comes at a time of growing military activity in the Baltic Sea region, with several reports of airspace violations by Russian military aircraft and an increased presence of Russian military vessels.
There was no immediate Russian reaction.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Indiana prosecutor charges 12 in fake, fraudulent voter registrations
Donated swim gear stolen from soldiers at Hawaii military compound
Some Air Force F-35s grounded as pilots deprived of oxygen
Syria brings new urgency to easing US-Russia tensions
Coast Guard brings 18 tons of seized cocaine to San Diego
Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at Camp David