Suspect on the run after two found dead in village near Ramstein Air Base, police say

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Police are asking residents in Weilerbach, near Ramstein Air Base, to shelter in place after two people were found dead at a house in the town Tuesday.

A person suspected of involvement in the deaths is believed to still be in the area, Kaiserslautern police spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort said.

"We ask the people to stay inside,” Erfort said. "People have to expect roadblocks and police checkpoints.”

It was unknown if any U.S. personnel were involved in the incident, Erfort said. Weilerbach is a couple of miles from the Ramstein east gate and home to many families associated with the base.

Around a dozen school buses that serve military schools in the area were canceled, Humberto Medina, head of transportation for the Department of Defense Education Activity school district that serves the Kaiserslautern area, said in an email sent to parents.

“Due to the current events in the village of Weilerbach, if possible please pick up your children from their schools,” the message said.

This story will be updated.

