Suspect in Ramstein area killings turns himself in, police say

Daniel Mentel, 38, shown here in a September 2020 photo released by police, is suspected of killing his mother and another person March 9, 2021, in Weilerbach, a village near Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Mentel was still at large as of Thursday morning.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — A German man wanted in connection with the killings of his mother and her partner turned himself into police Thursday, ending days of searching for the suspect in the villages nearby Ramstein Air Base.

Daniel Mentel, 38, is a suspect in the violent deaths of his mother, 60, and a man, 65, whose bodies were found Tuesday morning in a residential building in Weilerbach, Kaiserslautern police said.

The suspect turned himself in at a Kaiserslautern police station, department spokeswoman Christiane Lautenschlaeger said Thursday. Police said more details would follow.

Search efforts Thursday morning were focused on the villages of Katzweiler, Sambach, Hirschhorn and Rodenbach, Kaiserslautern police said Thursday on Twitter.

The villages are home to many U.S. personnel and their families who work at Ramstein or other bases in the Kaiserslautern area.

Radio station SWR3 reported the search had expanded to woods south of Sambach and Rodenbach Thursday morning.

Police shifted their search Wednesday night to Sambach, a small area between Otterbach and Katzweiler. Helicopters circled the area for days while police dogs assisted officers on the ground.

Many calls from people who believed they had seen Mentel led police to narrow the search area, Lautenschlaeger said.

Police had warned residents not to pick up hitchhikers or approach the suspect if they saw him.



Anyone with information on the case can call the Westpfalz police at 0631-369-2999.

Preliminary autopsy results found “that the death of the two victims was caused by violence — but not by gunshot wounds," Rheinland-Pfalz police said in a statement Wednesday.

Kaiserslautern police released a 2020 photograph of Mentel to aid in the search Thursday. The photo is from September and shows Mentel with a beard, unlike an earlier released photo.

Police had described Mentel as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with short curly hair. He had last been seen wearing green work pants, a dark softshell jacket and black work shoes.

