Suspect in killings of Kurdish activists dies in Paris

PARIS -- The Paris prosecutor's office says the man suspected of killing three Kurdish activists in the city in 2013 has died.

Omer Guney's trial was scheduled next month. His death on Saturday in a Paris hospital ends legal action in this case.

The cause of death was not given.

Guney was charged with the murders of Sakine Cansiz, who helped found the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, a rebel group seeking autonomy for Turkey's Kurds; and Leyla Soylemez and Fidan Dogan, both Kurdish activists.

The killings occurred in the Kurdish Information Center in the 10th district of Paris in January 2013.

The conflict in Turkey between the PKK and government forces has claimed tens of thousands of lives since 1984.

Turkish authorities last week blamed the suicide bombing near an Istanbul stadium that killed 44 people on the PKK.