Suspect in boy's killing arrested; German police comb scene

A police vehicle stands in front of a destroyed roller shutter that hangs from a burnt out apartment window in Herne, western Germany, Friday, March 10, 2017. German police say they have arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of killing a 9-year-old boy in the western city of Herne and posting pictures of the victim's body on the internet.

BERLIN — German crime scene specialists are searching for evidence at an apartment in the western city of Herne where the body of a man was found, believed to be the second victim of a 19-year-old suspected of earlier killing a boy.

The suspect, Marcel Hesse, was arrested after a four day manhunt late Thursday at a fast food stall in the city west of Dortmund.

He had been sought after police allege he killed a 9-year-old neighbor and posted gruesome images of the slain child online.

When he was picked up, he told police of a fire in a nearby apartment. Police found the body of an adult male there.

Prosecutor Paul Jansen told the dpa news agency Friday that Hesse gave a statement to authorities after his arrest.

