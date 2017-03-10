Suspect in boy's killing arrested; German police comb scene
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 10, 2017
BERLIN — German crime scene specialists are searching for evidence at an apartment in the western city of Herne where the body of a man was found, believed to be the second victim of a 19-year-old suspected of earlier killing a boy.
The suspect, Marcel Hesse, was arrested after a four day manhunt late Thursday at a fast food stall in the city west of Dortmund.
He had been sought after police allege he killed a 9-year-old neighbor and posted gruesome images of the slain child online.
When he was picked up, he told police of a fire in a nearby apartment. Police found the body of an adult male there.
Prosecutor Paul Jansen told the dpa news agency Friday that Hesse gave a statement to authorities after his arrest.
