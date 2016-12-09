Suspect arrested over Sept. explosion outside German mosque
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 9, 2016
BERLIN — German authorities have arrested a man suspected of setting off homemade explosive devices outside a mosque and a conference center in Dresden in September.
Prosecutors said the 29-year-old man from Dresden was arrested on Thursday. They said Friday that authorities also seized objects that could be used to make explosives, and that DNA evidence linked the suspect to the blasts.
The entrance of the Fatih Camii mosque was damaged in the explosion on Sept. 26. An imam with his wife and two sons were inside at the time, but weren't hurt.
The second device exploded shortly afterward on a terrace between a hotel and a conference center.
The explosions came a few days before events marking Germany's national day in Dresden, where the anti-Islam PEGIDA movement is based.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
DOD says ‘crappy’ process led to University of Phoenix probation
Ret. Army general's son dropped from Trump transition team amid conspiracy fallout
US wants to send Guantanamo detainee to Israel for trial, but there’s a snag
Navy: Iranian vessel aims weapon at Norfolk-based helicopter
Defense bill with troop pay raise headed to Obama
Republicans seek to speed up approval for Mattis waiver in must-pass budget bill