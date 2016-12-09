Suspect arrested over Sept. explosion outside German mosque

BERLIN — German authorities have arrested a man suspected of setting off homemade explosive devices outside a mosque and a conference center in Dresden in September.



Prosecutors said the 29-year-old man from Dresden was arrested on Thursday. They said Friday that authorities also seized objects that could be used to make explosives, and that DNA evidence linked the suspect to the blasts.



The entrance of the Fatih Camii mosque was damaged in the explosion on Sept. 26. An imam with his wife and two sons were inside at the time, but weren't hurt.



The second device exploded shortly afterward on a terrace between a hotel and a conference center.



The explosions came a few days before events marking Germany's national day in Dresden, where the anti-Islam PEGIDA movement is based.

