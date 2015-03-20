Stavridis: Abandoning NATO would be mistake

DURHAM, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The U.S. walking away from the NATO alliance would be the security pact’s death knell and “an enormous geopolitical mistake,” one that would forfeit the many hard- and soft-power assets this country and the West have accumulated through it since World War II, one of its former commanders says.

Retired Adm. James Stavridis, now a dean at Tufts University, said he understands that gridlock in Washington and the array of security challenges facing the country is feeding “an inchoate sense in the United States that we ought to build walls.”

But he told an audience at Duke University on Tuesday that his experience, which includes stumbling out of the Pentagon on 9/11 after a hijacked plane plowed into it just a few offices away, teaches that retreating behind fortifications is a mistake.

“I’m not making a political comment here: It’s the wrong thing to do,” he said. “The world will come and find us, just as surely as that airplane came and found me in the Pentagon 16 years ago.”

To the contrary, he said, the country and its NATO allies have to compete more effectively with extremist groups like ISIS and countries like Iran and Russia in the marketplace of ideas, particularly in online social networks.

“Our message is pretty good, right?” he said. “It’s liberty, democracy, freedom of speech, gender equality, racial equality. We execute it imperfectly, admittedly. But it’s the right message, and we have to move it in this world.”

Stavridis was but the latest in a string of national security figures to visit Duke, but his appearance was especially noteworthy because national media reports suggest presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sized him up earlier this year as a potential vice president and perhaps now has him on a short list of possibilities for appointment as secretary of state.

That list, according to Politico.com, also includes two other people who’ve spoken at Duke this year, incumbent Vice President Joe Biden and former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman.

Biden was on campus to promote the government’s so-called “cancer moonshot” research initiative, while Sherman answered questions about the nuclear-arms deal she negotiated with Iran.

Stavridis, 61, was NATO’s supreme commander from 2009 to 2013, taking over after a stint in charge of the U.S. military command that watches over Central and South America. His U.S. Navy service included commands of a destroyer, a destroyer squadron and an aircraft-carrier task force.

The NATO command normally is the capstone of an officer’s career, but twice before it’s been a stepping stone to higher civilian office. Its first commander, Dwight Eisenhower, became president shortly afterward, and its seventh, Alexander Haig, had a short and controversial stint as secretary of state.

Stavridis’ talk at Duke on Tuesday by and large avoided overt mention of the ongoing presidential campaign, save for a reference to his belief that the next president will be a “she.”

But it nonetheless had political implications because Clinton’s opponent, Donald Trump, is a NATO skeptic and a “build the wall” supporter of fortifying the country against immigration from Mexico. He’s also thought, by a number of well-known foreign policy analysts, to more favorably disposed to Russia and its interests than has been been post-World War II norm for U.S. presidents.

Stavridis left little doubt that he sees a continued need for firmness with Russia, to counter not just past moves like its under-the-table campaign against Ukraine but potential future ones that could target NATO member states along the Baltic Sea.

The Russians under President Vladimir Putin are pioneers of “hybrid warfare,” knitting together actions that use propaganda, cyber attacks, out-of-uniform soldiers and other unconvention techniques, he said.

But Putin’s country’s not what it was in the Cold War days, as its military is smaller than NATO’s combined force. And on its southern border, a single NATO member, Turkey, is likely to have a bigger population than Russia’s by the middle of this century, Stavridis said.

Turkey’s demographic and other advantages, he added, mean it’s important to make sure it doesn’t “drift away” from the alliance or western Europe more generally in the coming decades. Doing so is another potential “geopolitical mistake of epic proportions,” he said.

Like Russia, though, dealing with Turkey will require a mix of cooperation and confrontation, he said, hinting that he thinks finding a resolution to Syria’s civil war might take the latter.

The ultimate solution to Syria, as with the Balkans in the 1990s, likely involves “a punchline no one is going to like,” namely a partition of that country, he said.

Stavridis sees Syria breaking into three parts, friction with Turkey coming because one of the three would likely go to the Kurds. That “will be hard to square” with the Turks, he said.

