GALLERY
Stars and Stripes' top photos of 2016: Europe
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 31, 2016
As in every year since World War II, in 2016 Stars and Stripes reporters documented the U.S. military around the globe: on the ground, at sea and in the air, in daily life and in action.
These photos, selected by our European staff, are comprised of photos taken this year and range from military family-led events to operational engagements.
