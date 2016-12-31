Stars and Stripes' top photos of 2016: Europe

A M109A6 Paladin belonging to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment fires during a live-fire exercise at the training grounds in Vilseck, Germany on July 26, 2016.

As in every year since World War II, in 2016 Stars and Stripes reporters documented the U.S. military around the globe: on the ground, at sea and in the air, in daily life and in action.

These photos, selected by our European staff, are comprised of photos taken this year and range from military family-led events to operational engagements.

