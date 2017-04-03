St. Petersburg, Russia, subway blast kills 10, injures 50
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 3, 2017
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — At least 10 people were killed and 50 others injured Monday when an explosion ripped through a subway train in St. Petersburg, the spokesman for the city's governor told Russian television.
President Vladimir Putin, who was visiting the city on an unrelated trip Monday, said investigators were looking into whether the explosion was a terror attack or if there might have been some other cause. He offered his condolences to the families of those killed.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee said an unidentified explosive device went off on a train that was traveling between two stations. Maxim Liksutov, Moscow's deputy mayor, told Interfax that Moscow authorities were tightening security on the subway in the Russian capital.
The agency that runs the subway said several stations in the northern Russian city were closed and that an evacuation was under way.
Social media users posted photographs and video from a subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor outside a train with a mangled door. Frantic commuters reached into doors and windows, trying to see if anyone was there and shouting "Call an ambulance!" The explosion happened between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations.
Putin was expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Sexual assault prevention study to focus on young men in military, alcohol use
Japan considers missiles to deter N. Korea, strengthen US alliance
Northrop maintenance for US surveillance plane dogged by flaws
Trump says US is ready to act alone on North Korea
Diving into the past: Team scours a South Pacific atoll for WWII wrecks linked to MIAs
Uruguay continues search for missing crew of S. Korean ship