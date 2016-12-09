Spain to send more soldiers to help Iraq forces combat Islamic State

MADRID — Spain says it plans to send an additional 150 soldiers and police to Iraq to help train Iraqi security forces combatting the Islamic State group.

Government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said Friday the 125 troops and 25 police officers would form part of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the IS group.

The Spanish Parliament must approve the decision.

The defense ministry says the soldiers and police officers would not take part in any combat operations.

Spain already has 300 soldiers training Iraqi forces, mostly in explosives handling, land mine clearance and logistics.

