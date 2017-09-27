Spain says Belgian police arrest Spanish Islamic State suspect
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 27, 2017
MADRID -- Spanish police say Belgian agents have arrested a Spaniard suspected of leading a cell that worked to recruit and indoctrinate members for the Islamic State group.
A National Police statement said the 26-year-old of Moroccan origin was arrested Wednesday in the city of Zaventem. It said he was the last part of a five-member Belgian-based cell and its chief provider of propaganda material, using his house and cafes for meetings.
Police said the group started in 2014. Three members, including the detainee's brother, were arrested by Spanish police over the past two years and one was arrested in Morocco.
It said the Spaniard maintained contact with IS combatants and tried twice to travel to conflict zones. He then concentrated the group's efforts in locating targets for attacks in Belgium.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Japanese remember mother, children killed after Marine Corps jet crashed 40 years ago
VFW, American Legion: NFL protests disrespectful to vets; others disagree
Pedestrian seriously hurt in car accident involving Vicenza soldier
Marines practice recovering downed pilots in Okinawa’s northern jungle
Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva: ‘I feel embarrassed’ by anthem foul-up
Military scholarships, family aid face losses as Pulaski thrift store forced to close