Spain rescues 2 babies and 52 adults crossing Mediterranean
By JOSEPH WILSON | Associated Press | Published: June 11, 2017
BARCELONA, Spain — Spain's maritime rescue service says it has saved 54 migrants, including two babies, trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea in a smugglers' boat.
A spokesman for the service says that the group, which included 13 women, was spotted by a cargo ship in waters east of the Strait of Gibraltar. The spokesman spoke anonymously in line with the policy of the rescue service.
The Red Cross says that seven of the migrants needed to be taken to a hospital upon arrival at the port in Malaga around midnight on Saturday.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees have attempted the dangerous crossing to Europe in recent years, with thousands perishing in the attempt.
