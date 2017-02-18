Spain rescues 112 migrants off Libyan coast, 36 more at sea
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 18, 2017
MADRID — Spain's defense ministry says one of its naval ships has rescued 112 migrants off the coast of Libya.
The Spanish frigate Canarias found the migrants' vessel adrift on Saturday morning, according to the ministry, which says all 112 of the migrants were male and "the large majority" were from sub-Saharan Africa.
The frigate is participating in a joint European mission in the Mediterranean Sea to fight human trafficking.
Nearer the Spanish coast, the coast guard said its ships rescued 36 more migrants from two small overloaded boats on Saturday.
In Barcelona, thousands of Spaniards marched Saturday to urge the conservative-led Spanish government to accept more refugees from war-torn areas like Syria.
