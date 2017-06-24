Quantcast

Soldiers run Army 10-miler qualifier in Germany

Spc. Michael Biwott finishes in second place, with a run time of 52 minutes and 54 seconds at the Army 10-miler qualification run at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

MARTIN EGNASH/STARS AND STRIPES

By MARTIN EGNASH | STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 24, 2017

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Soldiers from across Europe ran for the chance to compete in the prestigious Army 10-Miler at the qualification run in Grafenweohr, Germany, on Saturday.

The top six male and six female runners from Saturday’s qualifier race will represent U.S. Army Europe at the annual race in Washington in October.

Spc. Elias Chesire was the first to cross the finish line with a run time of 51 minutes and 32 seconds, setting a new record for the Grafenwoehr track. Spc. Ruth Keino finished first among female runners.

“It’s an honor to represent (USAEUR) at the race in D.C.,” Keino said. “It was a hard run. I brought the wrong shoes, and my training wasn’t as good as it should have been. I’m hoping to do better in D.C.”

egnash.martin@stripes.com
Twitter: @Marty_Stripes
 

Spc. Ruth Keino approaches the finish line as she comes in first place for female runners at the Army 10-miler qualification run at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
MARTIN EGNASH/STARS AND STRIPES

