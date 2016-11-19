Slovenia makes drinking water a constitutional right
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 19, 2016
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia has made access to drinking water a constitutional right in a bid to protect the Alpine nation's water resources from excessive exploitation.
Lawmakers late Thursday approved the change in a 64-0 vote in the 90-member parliament. Center-right opposition lawmakers abstained saying the vote was nothing more than a publicity stunt.
Lawmaker Branko Grims said the this is "nothing but PR."
Slovenia's constitution now states everyone has the right to drinking water. It says water resources are a public good managed by the state and supplied in a nonprofit service.
Prime Minister Miro Cerar says "being able to drink tap water around Slovenia should not be taken for granted." He says "it is a huge privilege that we must preserve for us and generations after us."
