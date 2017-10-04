Slovakia to send soldiers to Iraq to train security forces
Published: October 4, 2017
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia's defense ministry says the government has approved a plan to send 25 soldiers to Iraq to help train Iraqi security forces as part of a NATO mission.
Peter Gajdos says the Slovak service members will focus on demining and also supporting the local military in the repairs of the Soviet-made weapons.
The group is expected to leave Slovakia by Oct. 30 and will have a mandate to stay in Iraq for a year. The mission still needs to be approved by the country's Parliament where the coalition government of Prime Minister Robert Fico has a comfortable majority.
The defense ministry said on Wednesday the Slovak soldiers will not engage in combat.
