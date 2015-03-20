Sirens sound as North Korea again sends a missile over Japan
By MARI YAMAGUCHI | Associated press | Published: September 15, 2017
TOKYO — Warning sirens blared when the North Korean missile was launched and again when it passed over Japan's northern island of Hokkaido as residents were just starting their day.
Community loudspeakers instructed people to get inside any building and go to the basement. TV stations relayed the warnings and residents in several prefectures got the emergency message on their mobile phones. Trains and subways on Hokkaido briefly stopped for safety checks.
If practice makes perfect, people in northern Japan on Friday got another chance to improve on how they would protect themselves from a future warhead.
It's the second time Japan's emergency J-Alert system kicked into action in less than a month. Ultimately, there was no debris or damage from Friday's missile, which landed in the northern Pacific Ocean.
Prefectural emergency official Shuji Koshida said the response went relatively smoothly since Hokkaido had the earlier missile flyover on Aug. 29.
The warning message was changed after residents complained they had trouble finding sturdy "biru," a Japanese word meaning big concrete structures, to seek refuge as instructed in the last message. This time, the wording was changed to include houses. The government notice said sturdy houses were the preferred but any indoor area would suffice; it also advised people to stay away from windows.
According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the two alert signals were successfully received by 617 municipalities in the 12 prefectures to which they were sent.
While several towns reported their siren failed, the warnings reached their residents by the loudspeakers or mobile phones, the agency said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile was in Japanese space for two minutes just after 7 a.m. before finishing its 3,700-kilometer (2,300-mile) flight to plunge into the Pacific Ocean off the southeastern coast of Hokkaido.
The missile launch followed the U.N. Security Council's unanimous approval of new sanctions Monday after North Korea's sixth nuclear test.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump offers flag-waving optimism in visit to Harvey's path
Officer accused in wife's death in Belgium says Navy abandoned him
US military to complete THAAD deployment in S. Korea despite protests
Questions about the US military's evolving response to Hurricane Harvey, answered
N. Korea warns US it will face the ‘greatest pain’ after new sanctions adopted
South Korea stages mock attack on North Korean nuclear-testing site