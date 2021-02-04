Sigonella air crew mechanic who died off Sicily coast remembered as ‘exceptional sailor’

The Navy has identified the sailor who went missing off the coast of Sicily on Jan. 30, 2021, as Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Gastrich.

The Navy has confirmed that the remains found Sunday off the coast of Sicily were those of a sailor reported missing a day earlier.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Gastrich, a naval aircrewman mechanical, had been stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella since November.

Gastrich was reported missing Saturday after failing to contact his sister in the U.S. as planned, according to Lt. Karl Schonberg, a base spokesman..

Gastrich had planned to go paddle boarding alone around the Rock of Cyclops, a popular attraction off the seaside town of Aci Trezza, Navy officials said.

When he failed to check in, his sister contacted someone in Sicily, who notified the base, which prompted a search by Italian emergency response teams.

Gastrich’s body was found Sunday, about 6 miles south of Aci Trezza.

Italian authorities conducted an autopsy and confirmed his identity, the Navy statement said Wednesday.

“Our community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our shipmate,” Capt. Kevin Pickard, commander of NAS Sigonella, said in the statement.

“He was an exceptional Sailor with a bright, gregarious personality who made a very positive impact on this command and the Sigonella community.

“He will be greatly missed by his friends, co-workers, and leadership alike. We are providing all necessary support to the Gastrich family and to AWF2 Gastrich’s friends and colleagues.”

Italian and U.S. military authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Gastrich’s death, the statement said.

Gastrich was a Cincinnati, Ohio native, his Facebook page said. He joined the Navy in March 2017, the service statement said.

