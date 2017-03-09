Several injured in attack at Duesseldorf station; 2 arrests
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 9, 2017
BERLIN — German police say several people have been injured in an axe attack at Duesseldorf's main train station.
A spokesman for federal police says two suspected attackers were arrested after the attack that took place at about 9 p.m. Thursday.
Police spokesman Rainer Kerstiens told The Associated Press that more suspected attackers are believed to be on the run.
Kerstiens says the number of people injured was around five. He was unable to say how serious their injuries were.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
National security adviser choice McMaster battle-tested in Iraq
Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in South Korean rice paddy
Hodges affirms commitment to boost US presence in Europe
Investigation: US missile defense system expansion goes forward despite key deficiency
Away from Iraq's front lines, the Islamic State is creeping back in
A final goodbye to the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier