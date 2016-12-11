Serbian soldiers, police protest in over low wages

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Several hundred members of the Serbian police and army have staged a protest complaining of low wages and poor living standards.

Dressed in civilian clothes, the protesters gathered Sunday in front of the Serbian government headquarters, holding Serbian flags and banners. One banner read: "There is no justice in Serbia."

The gathering was the second in two weeks, reflecting problems the Serbian government faces amid efforts to cut public spending as part of austerity measures.

Serbia's Interior and Defense ministries said in a joint statement that protests aren't the way to deal with problems in the country. They added that solutions can be found only "in accordance with reality."

Police and army unions behind the protests have claimed army and police members have faced pressure not to join.