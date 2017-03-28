Serbia: Putin agrees large weapons delivery to Balkans
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 28, 2017
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's defense minister says Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to sign off on a delivery of fighter jets, battle tanks and armored vehicles to Serbia.
Defense Minister Zoran Djordjevic said Tuesday that six MiG-29 fighter jets, 30 T-72 tanks and 30 BRDM-2 armored vehicles will be delivered soon.
Djordjevic says in a statement that Putin agreed to approve the delivery during a visit by Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic to Moscow on Monday.
Serbia formally has been on the path to join the European Union, but under political and propaganda pressure from Moscow has steadily slid toward the Kremlin and its goal of keeping the countries in the region out of NATO.
