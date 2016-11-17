Serbia defense ministry says weapons missing from warehouse

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's defense ministry says dozens of guns, automatic rifles and ammunition are missing from a military warehouse in the capital.

The statement on Thursday says the disappearance of weapons from the Belgrade garrison was spotted during a regular checkup.

It says the missing stock includes 70 handguns, five automatic rifles and two crates of ammunition. An investigation is underway, and officials didn't say when the discovery was made or for how long the weapons have been missing.

Police on Wednesday reported the arrest of 10 suspected arms traffickers and a seizure of weapons, including rocket launchers, anti-tank mines and automatic guns.

Arms smuggling has flourished in the Balkans following the 1990s wars. Some of the weapons used in last year's terror attacks in Paris originated in the Balkans.

