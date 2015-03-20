Senate votes to approve Montenegro's admission into NATO
By RICHARD LARDNER | Associated Press | Published: March 28, 2017
WASHINGTON — Montenegro is set to become NATO's newest member after the Senate voted overwhelmingly to ratify the tiny Balkan nation's entry into the alliance.
Senators on Tuesday approved a resolution of ratification, 97-2.
Despite its small size, Montenegro bears strategic importance. A former ally of Russia, the country is in the midst of a clash between the West and Moscow over influence in the Balkans.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pressed the Senate earlier this month to act quickly on Montenegro's admission. He told Senate leaders that the chamber's approval needed to come ahead of a summit scheduled for May that will include NATO heads of state and government.
Tillerson said the U.S. was one of the last remaining NATO members not to have given Montenegro's bid full parliamentary approval.
