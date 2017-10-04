Scooter on fire near Jordanian office in Paris; no one hurt
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 4, 2017
PARIS -- A scooter caught fire, setting off a small explosion outside the office of Jordan's military attache in Paris, local police and Jordan's Foreign Ministry said.
The fire caused minor damage, but no injuries.
Police are investigating whether the fire was accidental.
A police official told The Associated Press that the scooter caught fire Wednesday morning and caused a small explosion. The fire caused damage to a diplomatic vehicle and was extinguished.
At the scene, a few police officers guarded the area. Traffic was functioning normally on the leafy, elegant Avenue Foch, one of the most prestigious streets in the French capital.
The Jordanian embassy and the office of the military attache are in separate areas of Paris.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy SEAL killed in California skydiving accident
US-Filipino troops kick off new Kamandag exercise in the Philippines
Veterans among victims of Las Vegas shooting, others fought to save lives
Air Force spouse driven to help after Okinawa ‘suicide cave’ vandalized
Officials: US to ask Cuba to cut embassy staff by 60 percent
Indianhead postmark commemorates 2ID’s 100th birthday