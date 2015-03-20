S. Korean court to begin considering Park's impeachment

TOKYO — South Korea's Constitutional Court on Thursday will begin its first hearings on the impeachment of Park Geun-hye, a case that could see the country's first female president also become its first democratically elected president to be ousted from office.

The nine judges will hear opinions from representatives on both sides, following the National Assembly's voted by a huge margin to impeach Park for her role in a corruption and influence-peddling scandal.

"The hearing will be open to public if there are no other exceptional reasons," Bae Bo-yoon, the court's spokesman, told reporters in Seoul.

Park was automatically suspended when lawmakers approved the impeachment motion Dec. 9, with the prime minister taking over her duties. The court has 180 days from that date to decide whether to uphold the motion, forcing Park from office, or overturn it.

Since South Korea democratized in 1987, the National Assembly has voted to impeach only one president — Roh Moo-hyun in 2004. The court declined to uphold it.

Although it agreed that Roh had committed minor breaches of election laws by openly voicing support for members of his party, contravening rules stating that the president should be impartial, the court ruled after only two months that the offenses were not serious enough to warrant him being removed from office.

But constitutional law experts say that Park's case is not so clear-cut.

Prosecutors have accused Park of being an accomplice in her friend's plan to extort money from big business groups including Samsung and Lotte, and of providing her with classified information. Park has refused to be questioned by prosecutors.

The friend, Choi Soon-sil, is now on trial on charges including bribery, coercion and abuse of power. At her first court appearance Monday, Choi pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"The court must determine what is truth and what is mere suspicion," said Lee Kyung-jae, Choi's attorney.

Prosecutors said they had conducted 52 raids and put forward 827 pieces of evidence to support their case.

The scandal centers on allegations that Choi, a lifelong friend of Park's and the daughter of a shadowy cult leader, was privy to classified information and that she used her relationship with the president to embezzle almost $70 million in corporate donations meant for charitable foundations.

The case has outraged South Koreans, who've been protesting in unprecedented numbers every weekend, because it involves the president directly. Previous corruption scandals have involved relatives of the president, but never the president.

But Park refused to resign from office, as the protesters demanded. As a result, politicians from both opposition parties and her own Saenuri party overwhelmingly supported the motion to impeach her.

Park has remained defiant, saying she would keep a "calm and clear mind" while the conservative-leaning court decides whether to uphold the legislature's impeachment motion.

A majority of six judges is needed to approve the motion, but two are standing down before March and are unlikely to be replaced during the current political vacuum.

In a 24-page statement to the court released on Sunday, Park's lawyers said that the allegations were unproven and that the president denied any involvement in the crimes that Choi has been charged with. Furthermore, they claimed that the alleged offenses were not serious enough to impeach the president.

"Even if there is evidence of offenses, none are so serious to justify an impeachment," they said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Meanwhile, potential candidates have begun positioning themselves for the next presidential election, which would be held within 60 days of Park stepping down.

Ban Ki-moon, the U.N. Secretary-General whose term expires at the end of this month, has given his clearest signal yet that he wants to run for the presidency.

"I have been musing about how and where I will dedicate myself," Ban said in New York during a final meeting with South Korean journalists.

"I will determine [whether to run for the presidency] after I meet citizens from various walks of life and listen to their opinions. What is most important is citizens' thoughts," Ban, a former South Korean foreign minister said, according to local reports.

