Russian soldier who killed 3 comrades shot dead
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 30, 2017
MOSCOW — Officials in far east Russia say a soldier who opened fire at other servicemen during drills has been tracked down and killed.
The military says the soldier, who killed three and wounded two other soldiers, offered resistance to arrest and was shot dead early Saturday following a massive manhunt.
During Friday's incident, the soldier fired his Kalashnikov rifle at his comrades waiting to have target practice at a base outside the town of Belogorsk near the border with China and then fled.
The city administration in Belogorsk says the soldier came from the province of Dagestan in Russia's North Caucasus.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has sent a commission to investigate the shooting.
