Russian police detain about 200 local lawmakers at Moscow forum

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, head of the Open Russia movement and the former oil tycoon who served 10 years in jail after openly opposing President Vladimir Putin, attends an event in London on Nov. 20, 2018.

(Tribune News Service) — Russian police detained about 200 regional lawmakers at a forum in Moscow organized by opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s Open Russia organization.

The police said in a statement that the detention was due to the event being held in violation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and that a significant number of participants didn’t have personal protective equipment.

The detention of municipal deputies follows protests earlier this year in Russia in support of prominent opposition figure Alexey Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator whose exposés have targeted President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. Khodorkovsky, a businessman who spent almost a decade in prison in Russia on politically motivated Kremlin charges, now lives in London.

“The Russian authorities are crushing opposition activity,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, an analyst at the Carnegie Moscow Center. There are oppositionists among municipal deputies, he said.

___

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC

