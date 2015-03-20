Russian activist Alexey Navalny detained as tens of thousands rally across Russia

MOSCOW — Tens of thousands of protesters turned out across Russia Monday in a nationwide rally against corruption that will also serve as a test of opposition leader Alexei Navalny's support in his longshot bid to unseat President Vladimir Putin.

Russian agencies reported that Navalny was detained by police after he called on his followers to gather on Moscow's main thoroughfare, Tverskaya Street instead of an approved protest space north of the center.

Earlier, Moscow's general prosecutor had that said Navalny's change of venue for the demonstration was illegal and police would take action. Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said it was "important to avoid provocations or illegal activities."

Russian state television, meanwhile, ran a live broadcast of Putin handing out state awards, and periodically showed a countdown to the Kremlin leader's annual televised "direct line," in which ordinary citizens get to phone in their direct requests.

The protest coincided with Russia Day, the commemoration of Russian leader Boris Yeltsin's declaration of Russian sovereignty within the former Soviet Union in 1990. The center has been closed to traffic for the reenactment of ancient Russia's battle against the Mongol Horde, followed by a World War I reenactment - all part of the Russia Day events.

An hour before the opposition rally in Moscow was to begin, a central boulevard was crammed with military reenactors in model forts and bivouacs.

"Tverskaya is ready for Navalny," the newspaper Vedemosti tweeted, noting the sandbags and other fortifications in place for the reenactment.

Coordinated rallies called by Navalny attracted large crowds in cities across Russia. Between 2,500 and 5,000 rallied in the major Siberian city Novosibirsk, according to the Ekho Moskvy radio station, citing police and unofficial sources. Other major cities saw large turnouts despite official efforts to minimize crowds (in one city, protesters were ordered 50 miles from the city; in another, a healthy crowd gathered at 7 a.m., the time authorities approved.)

Ekho Moskvy radio reported that 11 protesters were arrested in Russia's Far East capital, Vladivostok, and two more in Novosibirsk.

Russia's state-run 24-hour news station was mum about rallies; Navalny's campaign headquarters broadcast its own live coverage of protests.

Navalny called the rally after tens of thousands turned out across Russia on March 26 for an "anti-corruption" protest in the wake of his allegations that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed vineyards, luxury yachts and lavish mansions worth more than $1 billion.

The protest presents a challenge to Putin, who made a point of stating that Russian police would avoid the use of force an interview this month with NBC's Megyn Kelly that was reprinted on the Kremlin website.

Russian authorities, through state media, have cast Navalny as a stooge of Western elites who has no plans for how he'd lead the country, and who produces slanderous videos to grab attention. When authorities do mention Navalny, it's to remind television viewers that he has been twice convicted of fraud - a case he says is political, but which also has officially disqualify from running for president in 2018.

The Kremlin was clearly caught off guard by the turnout in March, especially among young people. Authorities made a show of arresting people involved in the protest, and educators forced students to watch documentaries about the evils of protesting. Some Russian parliament members expressed support for a ban against minors attending street rallies.

But many of the protesters on March 26 showed up entirely because authorities were telling them not to and Russians have been turning up at protests for a variety of reasons.

Also planning to protest Monday were Muscovites angry at the city's plan to relocate as many as 1.6 million residents of Soviet-era low-rise apartment buildings, a plan they believe amounts to a violation of their rights to own property and to choose where to live.

The apartment owners were planning to protest on the street just north of central Moscow that authorities had set aside for Monday's opposition demonstration. But Navalny ordered his supporters to march on Tverskaya Street after he said authorities refused to provide a stage and sound equipment.

Russia is undergoing a wave of upheaval not seen since 2012. Long-distance truckers have been protesting daily, and Navalny has built a small but growing national support base for his presidential bid.

This turbulence is not likely to prevent Putin, whose approval rating hasn't been below 80 percent in three years, from winning reelection next March, Denis Volkov, an analyst with Russia's independent pollster, the Levada Center, said in an interview. But it does point to a fundamental weakness of the system Putin has created.

Beyond the sheer problem of being allowed to campaign and run for office, Navalny faces other challenges.

And it's not because Navalny has dabbled in unsightly nationalism in the past, including an endorsement of Russia's war against Georgia in 2008 in which he used racist epithets (something he later apologized for) or because of his nationalist campaign against illegal immigrants. These are actually mainstream positions in Moscow.

He was once popular enough to win 27 percent of the vote in a 2013 Moscow mayoral election reportedly slanted in favor of the Kremlin's candidate. But it's hard to find anyone in Moscow today who will actually say they like him, and recent polls suggest he would not win more than 10 percent of the vote.