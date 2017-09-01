Russia's top diplomat urges US to offer deal to North Korea
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 1, 2017
MOSCOW — Russia's foreign minister is urging the United States to negotiate a deal with North Korea to avert war, voicing concern that tensions might spiral out of control.
Referring to the U.S., Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that "the one who is smarter and stronger must take the first step" in diplomatic efforts.
Lavrov says Moscow has asked Washington in confidential conversations if it realizes that U.S. allies South Korea and Japan would suffer the most if the North's nuclear missile tests provoke a military conflict.
He says the U.S. response was that certain developments would leave military intervention as the only option.
Lavrov didn't offer further details, but said Russia would do all it can to prevent "such horrible developments."
He was speaking with students at Russia's top diplomacy school.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
82nd Airborne responds to picture of man wearing its insignia at Charlottesville rally
Welcome back: DODEA Pacific students kick off new school year
Thousands flee as Iraq steps up airstrikes on ISIS-held town
At least 20 people killed in mosque attack in Afghan capital
Army identifies missing Black Hawk crew members after suspending lengthy search
Cathedral’s grandeur breaks from tradition