Russia launches drills in Siberia involving strategic missiles
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 26, 2017
MOSCOW — The Russian military has launched military drills involving intercontinental ballistic missiles in Siberia.
The Defense Ministry said Tuesday the maneuvers involve the Yars missile launchers along with support vehicles. It said 4,000 troops will be involved.
The Yars, the most advanced nuclear-tipped missile in the Russian military arsenal, is mounted on a heavy truck, making it more difficult for an enemy to spot and destroy it. The ministry said the exercise will involve the missiles' deployment and feature action to protect them from enemy scouts and precision strikes.
The drills come a week after Russia and Belarus wrapped up their massive weeklong war games that caused jitters in some NATO countries, including Poland and the Baltics.
The Russian military has intensified its combat training amid tensions with NATO over Ukraine.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Former cop arrested near White House said he needed help removing chip from head
Pedestrian seriously hurt in car accident involving Vicenza soldier
Contractors accuse Iraq of shake downs to force tax payments
Ex-Congressman Weiner gets 21 months in prison for sexting
Military conducting multiple operations to help Hurricane Maria-struck Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands
VFW, American Legion: NFL protests disrespectful to vets; others disagree