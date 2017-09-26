Russia launches drills in Siberia involving strategic missiles

MOSCOW — The Russian military has launched military drills involving intercontinental ballistic missiles in Siberia.

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday the maneuvers involve the Yars missile launchers along with support vehicles. It said 4,000 troops will be involved.

The Yars, the most advanced nuclear-tipped missile in the Russian military arsenal, is mounted on a heavy truck, making it more difficult for an enemy to spot and destroy it. The ministry said the exercise will involve the missiles' deployment and feature action to protect them from enemy scouts and precision strikes.

The drills come a week after Russia and Belarus wrapped up their massive weeklong war games that caused jitters in some NATO countries, including Poland and the Baltics.

The Russian military has intensified its combat training amid tensions with NATO over Ukraine.

