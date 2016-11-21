Russia deploys new missiles to the Baltic Sea region

MOSCOW — The Interfax news agency says the military has deployed state-of-the art anti-shipping missiles in Russia's westernmost Baltic region, a move that comes amid tensions in Russia-West ties.

The agency reported Monday that the military has put the Bastion missile launchers on duty in the Kaliningrad exclave that borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania. The Bastion made its combat debut in Syria earlier this month.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that the Baltic Fleet was rearming itself with new missile launchers, but didn't provide specifics.

Separately, Viktor Ozerov, the head of the defense affairs committee in the Russian parliament's upper house, also told RIA Novosti news agency Monday that Russia would deploy Iskander missiles and S-400 air defense missiles to Kaliningrad in response to the U.S. missile defense plans.

