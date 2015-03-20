Russia blocks off Red Square and Kremlin for widespread security exercises

The Kremlin, left, and St Basil's cathedral, right, on the banks of the Moscow river as seen on June 8, 2015.

MOSCOW - Russia's most recognizable landmark has been set ablaze during Napoleon's occupation, bombed by Germans and completely destroyed by Hollywood courtesy of Tom Cruise.

The Kremlin's occupants, security-conscious to the point of paranoia, are now giving the forces at their disposal a refresher course in protection.

On Thursday, entire swaths of downtown Moscow, including Red Square and the Kremlin, were blocked off for a massive security drill involving police, emergency workers and the federal guard service to practice preventing anything from getting through.

Coming at a time of poor relations with the United States - during which Russia has conducted nationwide emergency drills amid warnings about the possibility of nuclear war - the latest exercise at least raised the question in some Russian minds: Do President Vladimir Putin and company know something we don't know?

No, according to the federal guard service, which termed the exercises part of "regular" security practices.

Phew.

So what were they practicing for? According to the federal guard service, the drills included countermeasures against illegal break-ins and various and unspecified "extremist activities," detection and elimination of "equipment and gear meant for acts of terrorism and sabotage," and fire-safety precautions. All reasonable. The United States has the same sort of precautions at the White House, where fence jumpers and drones have punctured security.

The federal guard service also said certain measures were practiced to make sure that roads are safe. That is a good idea. Since 1998, at least six people have tried to illegally breach Kremlin defenses by car, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Back to the list. Of particular interest are unauthorized flyovers by drones.

"Drones today represent an objective security threat," the state-run Rossiyskaya Gazeta commented this week, and so Russia understandably makes it illegal to fly one over the Kremlin.

Lured by the incredible view, people sometimes do anyway. And they get caught. Russia has some of the most sophisticated air defenses in the world, though ordinary Russian people have proven very resourceful at downing drones by any means available.

The Kremlin, incidentally, uses modern means to confound potential aerial aggressors, as a programmer found recently when his research revealed that Putin's heavily guarded residence had a system for blocking GPS signals and repositioning people to an airport 18 miles away.

More inconveniences awaited anyone who tried to get around central Moscow while the drills were underway. Entire sections of road were blocked off for the exercises, further snarling what is already one of the world's most impassable downtowns.

One commuter who wasn't inconvenienced is the Kremlin's main occupant.

Putin is in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi this week, huddling with his military and security top brass about the country's defenses.

