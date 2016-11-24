Russia arrests retired officer accused of spying for Ukraine
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 24, 2016
MOSCOW — Russia's domestic security agency says it has arrested a retired navy officer in Crimea accused of spying for Ukraine.
The Federal Security Service said Thursday that Leonid Parkhomenko was gathering information on Russia's Black Sea Fleet for the Ukrainian military intelligence. It said he was arrested Tuesday on treason charges.
Ukrainian officials dismissed the claim as a provocation
Relations between the ex-Soviet neighbors have been at freezing point following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and support for a pro-Russia insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
Last week, Russian officials announced the arrest of several Ukrainians accused of plotting acts of sabotage in Crimea. Ukraine over the weekend arrested two Russian servicemen from Crimea, who had previously served in the Ukrainian military, accusing them of treason.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
CIA Director: Trump's briefings will clarify security challenges
Death in Yemen: A nightmare ordeal, a haunting end
Gov. Nikki Haley tapped to be Trump's UN ambassador
Worth and Navy football run down Notre Dame to clinch bowl berth
Across divide, all eyes on Trump
Republicans may get the defense spending they dreamed of under President Trump