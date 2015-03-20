Romania: 13th day of govt protests draw tens of thousands

Protesters gather outside the government building in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Romania's justice minister resigned Thursday following mass protests over a law that eases criminal penalties for government officials engaged in corruption.

BUCHAREST, Romania — Protesters numbering in the tens of thousands gathered again Sunday outside the Romanian government's offices to demand the resignation of the East European country's leadership.

The enormous crowds assembled in Victory Square marked the 13th consecutive day of anti-government demonstrations in Bucharest, the capital. They later formed a huge human Romanian flag.

The protests demanding a new government and a new style of governance started last month when the center-left government passed an emergency ordinance that would have watered down laws that punish official corruption.

"I've been coming here to show them they can't just govern the way they like. They can't trick us or buy us off with a few lei," demonstrator Bogdan Bogatoniu said, referring to the Romanian currency.

"Romanians have woken up, they can't be fooled anymore," said Bogatoniu, a 33-year old IT expert who came to the square with his wife and 2-month-old son.

Thousands also protested in the cities of Cluj, Sibiu, Iasi, and Timisoara.

Premier Sorin Grindeanu withdrew the disputed decree a week ago following days of demonstrations, the biggest street protests since communism ended in 1989. The justice minister resigned last week over widespread public anger.