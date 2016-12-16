Riot squad sent after inmates seize parts of English prison

LONDON — Security firm G4S sent a specialist riot squad Friday to a prison in the English city of Birmingham after inmates took control of several wings of the medium-security facility.

G4S is a private company that runs the prison.

There were no reported injuries among prison staff during the disturbance, which began at about 9 a.m. and continued hours later.

Jerry Petherick, G4S managing director for custodial and detention services, said the disturbance involved four wings and "some administrative offices" at the prison, 120 miles north of London.

The Ministry of Justice said "the situation is contained, the perimeter is secure and there is no risk to public."

The unrest comes at a time when Britain's prisons are under intense pressure from growing inmate numbers and staffing cuts. The prison staff union said violence and inmate suicides are rising.

Some 200 prisoners rioted last month at Bedford Prison in southern England, and guards staged a nationwide walkout before courts ordered them to return to work.

Prison Officers Association National Chair Mike Rolfe said the Birmingham incident was "another stark warning to the Ministry of Justice that the service is in crisis."

