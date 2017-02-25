Revelers in costumes celebrate Carnival in Germany
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 25, 2017
COLOGNE, Germany — Germans are braving rain, high winds and tight security to celebrate this year's Carnival season.
Tens of thousands of people joined street parties in the western cities of Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz on Thursday for the start of five days of public festivities.
Among the clown and devil costumes seen every year there were also a number of people dressed as Donald Trump. The U.S. president is expected to feature prominently on the gaudy Carnival floats at next week's "Rose Monday" processions.
Police are out in force this year and authorities have placed heavy barriers at strategic locations amid concerns about possible extremist attacks of the kind that hit a Berlin Christmas market last year, killing 12.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Guideline changes for transgender students worry some US military families
Pentagon says letter from 9/11 mastermind to Obama now classified
US soldier accused of sexually assaulting woman in South Korea
American soldiers on reassurance mission bring life to small Polish town
Bill to pay $1.55M to former sailor wrongfully convicted in 1982 slaying
Republicans join renewed calls for probe after Flynn resigns