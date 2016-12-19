Reports: Truck runs into crowded Christmas market in Berlin
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 19, 2016
BERLIN — German media are reporting a truck has run into a crowded Christmas market in the center of Berlin, causing multiple injuries.
Both the Berliner Zeitung newspaper and the Berliner Morgenpost reported the truck ran into the market outside the landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Monday evening.
A photo posted by the Morgenpost showed damaged tables and stalls.
The Berliner Zeitung said police believed there to be multiple injuries, but police couldn't immediately be reached to confirm.
Both newspapers reported it wasn't immediately clear whether the incident was an accident or some kind of an attack on the market.
