Reports of possible gunfire near Britain's Parliament
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 22, 2017
LONDON — A session of Britain's House of Commons has been suspended as witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire nearby.
The Commons' speaker suspended the session as police responded to an incident.
Journalists at the Parliament building said they were told to stay in their offices.
The Press Association news agency reported that two people were seen lying within the grounds of Parliament.
Police had no immediate confirmation.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
DODEA schools get hiring freeze exemption
Almost killed in Afghanistan, veteran has now been painted by the president who sent him there
Germany's Merkel disputes Trump's NATO debt claim
FBI joins Army, Air Force and Coast Guard in investigation into nude-photo scandal
Proposed cuts could force Coast Guardsmen to do more with less