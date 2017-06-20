Reports: Explosive noises heard at Brussels train station

A Belgian Army soldier stands outside Central Station after a reported explosion in Brussels on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.

BRUSSELS — Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.

Brussels prosecutor's office spokeswoman Ine Van Wymersch tells VRT network there was a small explosion at the station, one of the nation's busiest, but the damage was limited.

Van Wymersch said authorities were on the scene quickly and a person was shot. She says at first sight no one else appears to have been wounded.

Photos posted on social media showed a small fire in the station, which was evacuated along with the main Brussels square.

The Belgian capital's Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 656 feet away.

Broadcaster RTL quoted Fires Services spokesman Pierre Meys confirming that some kind of an explosion had happened in the city's Central station on Tuesday. Meys could not say what had caused the blast. He could only confirm that firefighters were at the scene.

Brussels police said via Twitter that there was "an incident with an individual at the station. The situation is under control."

They asked the public to follow police instructions.

Belgium's Crisis Center, which monitors security threats in the country, said via Twitter that "soldiers had to neutralize an individual" at the Central station on Tuesday.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport in March 2016.