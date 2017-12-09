Report: Croat war criminal cremated after death at Hague
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 9, 2017
ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia's state television says a former general who died after taking what he said was poison at a U.N. war crimes court has been cremated.
The report said Saturday that a private ceremony was held Thursday for Slobodan Praljak, who was convicted of war crimes in Bosnia and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Praljak gulped what he said was poison after judges at the war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, confirmed his verdict at an appeals hearing in late November.
Dutch authorities and the U.N. court are investigating how Praljak got hold of the apparent poison while in custody.
Many in Croatia consider Praljak a hero despite his war crimes conviction. People have been lighting candles for Praljak and a commemoration ceremony is planned for Monday.
