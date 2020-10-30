Quake topples buildings in Izmir, Turkey; no injuries reported at US military facility

Rescue workers and local people try to save residents trapped in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

An earthquake brought down buildings and trapped people under rubble Friday in the city of Izmir, which hosts a U.S. military base on Turkey’s Aegean coast.

Three injured people were pulled from wreckage of a building in Izmir, Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency reported. Some damage was also reported to buildings and the road network on the Greek island of Samos, where the director of the hospital said four people were treated for light injuries, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. personnel are based at Izmir Air Station, home to NATO’s Allied Land Command and the alliance’s communications and information agency. The Air Force’s 425th Air Base Squadron there is a part of the 39th Air Base Wing, which is headquartered about 500 miles to the east at Incirlik Air Base near Adana.

There were no reports of injuries to U.S. personnel, U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa said. The 39th Air Base Wing said it had full accountability of its personnel and that there were no known injuries or deaths.

“Our number one priority is to ensure members of the 425th Air Base Squadron remain safe and cared for through the aftermath of these events,” Col. John Creel, 39th Air Base Wing commander, said in a statement Friday. “We know their families are worried, and that a number of our Turkish hosts have also been severely impacted.

“As the situation unfolds, we will support and equip our unit with the tools they need to pull through this together.”

The earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 10.3 miles and registered a 6.6 magnitude, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said. The emergency authority said it sent search and rescue teams to Izmir.

Preliminary magnitude estimates ranged as high as 6.9, which was registered with the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre that put the epicenter 8 miles north northeast of Samos, to 7.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It is common for preliminary magnitudes to differ in the early hours and days after a quake. Multiple aftershocks struck the region.

About 20 buildings collapsed in Izmir, the third largest city in Turkey with a population of about 4.5 million residents, Mayor Tunc Soyer told CNN.

Six buildings were destroyed in the city, Turkey’s interior minister tweeted. There were small cracks in some buildings in six other provinces, he said.

Rescue efforts were underway to recover people trapped under the wreckage, said environment and urban planning minister Murat Kurum.

Videos posted on Twitter showed flooding in the immediate aftermath of the quake in Izmir’s Seferhisar district. Turkish officials and broadcasters called on people to stay off the streets after reports of traffic congestion.

Turkish media showed wreckage of a multiple-story building in central Izmir, with people climbing it to start rescue efforts. Turkish media showed at least one woman being helped from the rubble of a collapsed building. Smoke was filmed in several spots in central Izmir.

The earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, including Istanbul, Turkish media said. Istanbul’s governor said there were no reports of damage in the city, Turkey’s largest.

The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and as far as the Greek capital, Athens, and in Bulgaria.

It was still too early to say whether this was the main earthquake, Greek seismologist Efthymios Lekkas told Greek state television ERT, although he said it was likely it was.

“It is an event that is evolving,” Lekkas said, adding that some damage had been reported in parts of Samos.

A tsunami warning was issued, with residents of the Samos area told to stay away from the coastline. Water rose above the dock in the main harbor of Samos and flooded the street.

Residents have also been told to stay away from buildings, as aftershocks continued to rattle the area. Local officials told state media there were reports of damage to buildings and part of the island’s road network.

