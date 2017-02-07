Putin, Merkel call for cease-fire in eastern Ukraine
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 7, 2017
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have called on Ukrainian troops and separatist rebels to cease fire in eastern Ukraine.
In their first phone call since a flare-up in hostilities in the east which killed more than 33 people last week, Putin and Merkel on Tuesday expressed concern over heavy fighting in Ukraine's industrial heartland. The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin pointed out to Merkel remarks of some Ukrainian officials who indicated that it was Kiev who triggered last week's escalation.
The Kremlin said Putin and Merkel agreed to boost diplomatic efforts to ensure a cease-fire in the east, including possible talks between the Russian and the German foreign ministers.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Britain tests allied ‘integration’ for new carrier likely to operate in volatile Mideast
UN drops sanctions on former Afghan warlord to facilitate peace talks
PACAF team pushes for more mental-health, recreation options after suicides
Tuskegee Airman talks about flying into history during World War II
Navy SEAL raid in Yemen likely killed civilians, including children, Pentagon says
Democrats request Pentagon probe of Flynn dinner with Putin